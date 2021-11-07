Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JHG. Citigroup cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.10.

JHG stock opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $48.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 457.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

