James A. Barnes Sells 6,000 Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $35,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James A. Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $44,100.00.

WRAP stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.50. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 340.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRAP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Wrap Technologies from $9.40 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

