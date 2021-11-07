Jackson Financial (JXN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.04 per share for the quarter.

Shares of JXN opened at $27.40 on Friday. Jackson Financial has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $29.06.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.