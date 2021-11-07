Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OSK. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,849 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,595,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,389,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 517.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,490,000 after acquiring an additional 399,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,763,000 after acquiring an additional 351,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

OSK opened at $115.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

