Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 29,600 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.07% of Gerdau worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gerdau by 217.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,054,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after buying an additional 4,145,986 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gerdau by 498.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 459,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 382,892 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Gerdau by 4.0% in the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,647,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,822,000 after buying an additional 791,238 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Gerdau by 5.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 226,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau in the first quarter valued at about $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NYSE:GGB opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 36.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

