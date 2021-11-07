Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,569 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 87.6% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,971,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,207 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $755,933,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 519.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,260,000 after acquiring an additional 814,256 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $297.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.34. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $314.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $741.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.07, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.66.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

