Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $16.27 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,809 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 0.8% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 890 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 145,526 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $75,452,000 after purchasing an additional 32,888 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 583,926 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $308,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,038 shares of company stock worth $77,383,849. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $645.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $286.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $619.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.84. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $690.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.76.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

