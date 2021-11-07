Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 5,200 iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth $668,000. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 63,660 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $439.01 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $420.74 and its 200 day moving average is $394.77.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

