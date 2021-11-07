iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,987 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $102,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period.

IYH stock opened at $287.50 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $233.01 and a 52 week high of $296.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.14.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

