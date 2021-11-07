iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 77,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 29,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $121.54 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $90.11 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.