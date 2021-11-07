iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 21.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB stock opened at $156.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.66. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.