iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Stock Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $510,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,705,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $434,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $83.02 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $84.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.18.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.