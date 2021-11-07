iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:DMXF) Shares Up 0%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:DMXF) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.27 and last traded at $71.27. 15,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 20,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.24.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.94.

