IQeon Hits Market Cap of $16.22 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for $2.95 or 0.00004744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $16.22 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IQeon has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IQeon

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

