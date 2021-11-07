iPower Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:IPW)

iPower’s (NASDAQ:IPW) lock-up period will expire on Monday, November 8th. iPower had issued 3,360,000 shares in its public offering on May 12th. The total size of the offering was $16,800,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of iPower’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get iPower alerts:

IPW stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. iPower has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that iPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iPower by 398.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPower in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iPower in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPower in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPower in the second quarter valued at about $2,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.