Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IONS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

