Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTM. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,477,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 41,343 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 873.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,203 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,009,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

RTM stock opened at $175.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.72. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $178.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.