Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,538,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 618,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 4.06% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $311,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,208,000 after buying an additional 5,888,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after buying an additional 1,817,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after buying an additional 1,407,805 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $51,349,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,189,000 after purchasing an additional 780,864 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $53,195.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,191.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 13,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $747,758.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,988 shares in the company, valued at $29,782,569.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,709 shares of company stock valued at $23,487,180 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

LSCC opened at $82.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $37.38 and a 52-week high of $84.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.05. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.