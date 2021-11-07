Invesco Ltd. Sells 63,688 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,393,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,688 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $320,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teradyne news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,534 shares of company stock worth $5,469,098 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

Shares of TER opened at $144.22 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

