Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,663,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,365 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $366,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in IDEX by 340.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,007,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,657,000 after buying an additional 778,626 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in IDEX by 9,502.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 695,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,006,000 after buying an additional 688,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in IDEX in the second quarter valued at about $68,067,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IDEX by 16.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,079,000 after buying an additional 213,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in IDEX by 7.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,333,000 after buying an additional 208,643 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

In other IDEX news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $234.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.62 and a fifty-two week high of $236.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

