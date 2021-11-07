Invesco Ltd. Purchases 10,347 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,573,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.46% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $386,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $101.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.95. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.98 and a 1-year high of $61.97.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.55%.

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

