Invesco Ltd. Has $343.12 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 45.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 410,574 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $343,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $276.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $208.92 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.09.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.