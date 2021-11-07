Invesco Ltd. Has $335.59 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29,970 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.05% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $335,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,521.04, for a total value of $11,407,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $39,594,192.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.88, for a total value of $187,721.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,811 shares of company stock valued at $28,761,532 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,381.40.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,518.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,626.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,482.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,419.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 342.07% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.02 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

