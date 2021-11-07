Invesco Ltd. Buys 2,753,113 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753,113 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $404,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at $135,000. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

PAGS stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.38. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. As a group, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.