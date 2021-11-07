Invesco Ltd. Buys 2,674,980 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,807,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674,980 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 7.08% of Antero Midstream worth $351,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.