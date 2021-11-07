Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 376.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 367.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of PSI opened at $149.02 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a one year low of $88.72 and a one year high of $150.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.67 and its 200-day moving average is $126.06.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

