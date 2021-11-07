Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Stock Position Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 5.06% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $24,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1,312.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000.

DWAS opened at $99.37 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $63.18 and a 12 month high of $99.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

