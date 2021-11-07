International Seaways (INSW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.85 million. On average, analysts expect International Seaways to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:INSW opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.08. International Seaways has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $22.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $526.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Seaways stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 3,871.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 144,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of International Seaways worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

