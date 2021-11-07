Interfor (TSE:IFP) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Interfor (TSE:IFP)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 90.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Interfor in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC lowered Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

TSE:IFP opened at C$29.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$16.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.50.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$6.27 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Interfor will post 5.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,800 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,358.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,604,935.70. Also, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon purchased 3,000 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.19 per share, with a total value of C$78,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at C$108,583.74.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

