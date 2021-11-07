InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

IDCC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,701. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average is $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 70.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Get InterDigital alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.