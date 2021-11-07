InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 6,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 107,730 shares.The stock last traded at $73.34 and had previously closed at $71.55.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Peel Hunt upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth $2,589,000. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

