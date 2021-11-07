Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS.

NASDAQ NTLA traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $135.48. 547,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,772. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 2.03. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $202.73.

NTLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.28.

In other news, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 251,203 shares of company stock valued at $39,372,706 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

