Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at SVB Leerink

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.83.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $276.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.67. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $159.18 and a one year high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 125,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $6,922,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

