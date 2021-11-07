Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,570 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.19% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $62,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 51.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.83.

NYSE:INSP opened at $276.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 9.70. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.18 and a 12 month high of $286.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.