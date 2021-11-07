Insight Protocol (INX) Trading 6% Higher Over Last Week

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $147,563.16 and $90,460.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00051822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.59 or 0.00255143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00102854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011939 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.