Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Sells $182,350.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $182,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Phillip Pang sold 4,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $158,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $172,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $248,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $247,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $211,150.00.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $31.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.03. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of -1.44.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

