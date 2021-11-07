Insider Selling: Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) VP Sells 11,132 Shares of Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $235,775.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:KN opened at $21.20 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knowles has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Knowles by 1,675.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

