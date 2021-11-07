Insider Selling: INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CEO Sells 3,626 Shares of Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 3,626 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $72,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Raymond Joseph Tesi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 6,517 shares of INmune Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $130,340.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 23,616 shares of INmune Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $472,320.00.

INMB stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 14.74 and a quick ratio of 14.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. INmune Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.67.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,052,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of INmune Bio by 934.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 198,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

