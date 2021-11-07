Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells $1,639,050.00 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $1,639,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $262,197.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total transaction of $264,186.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $221.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $139.73 and a one year high of $225.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 target price (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

