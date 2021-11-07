Insider Buying: The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Director Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Director Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 4,000 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AAN opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $805.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.76.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.25 million. The Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after acquiring an additional 23,417 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.