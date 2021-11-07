Insider Buying: The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Director Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Director Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 4,000 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
AAN opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $805.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.76.
The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.25 million. The Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after acquiring an additional 23,417 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.
About The Aaron’s
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
