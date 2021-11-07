Insider Buying: Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) CEO Acquires $124,622.25 in Stock

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. purchased 28,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $124,622.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALIM. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Alimera Sciences from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alimera Sciences by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Alimera Sciences by 51.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

