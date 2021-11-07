Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $112.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $92.00.

INGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Ingredion stock opened at $98.23 on Wednesday. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $98.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.54.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 107.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,139,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Ingredion by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 374,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,645,000 after acquiring an additional 329,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ingredion by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,322,000 after acquiring an additional 243,890 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,944,000 after acquiring an additional 217,125 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

