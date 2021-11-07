ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.76) target price by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.80 ($17.41) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.14 ($15.45).

ING Groep has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

