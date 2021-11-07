Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Position Increased by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 852.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on INCY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist lowered their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.78.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $67.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.99. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $101.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.