Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Sold by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,676 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.62% of Inari Medical worth $28,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NARI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 63.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,030,000 after acquiring an additional 700,745 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 32.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,581,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,846,000 after acquiring an additional 627,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 20.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,496,000 after acquiring an additional 433,521 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 1,012.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after acquiring an additional 393,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 107.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,415,000 after acquiring an additional 329,405 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.12 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.92 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.86.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $2,447,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $475,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,900 shares of company stock valued at $19,571,187. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NARI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

