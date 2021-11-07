Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.040-$0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-$48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.26 million.

PI traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.72. 506,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.50. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.34.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.56.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $86,209.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $790,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,966 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Impinj stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Impinj were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.