IMI’s (IMI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on the stock.

IMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 2,070 ($27.04) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IMI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,650.42 ($21.56).

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,780 ($23.26) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 1,055 ($13.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,862 ($24.33). The company has a market cap of £4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 26.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,727.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,697.12.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

