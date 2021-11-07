Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.500-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion-$4.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $422.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $13.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $408.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,945. The company has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $426.40 and its 200-day moving average is $441.35. Illumina has a 52 week low of $292.65 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,214,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,146 shares of company stock worth $5,489,867. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

