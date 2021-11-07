Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,737,804,000 after buying an additional 253,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,752,000 after purchasing an additional 345,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,853,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,395,000 after purchasing an additional 76,841 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,955,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,609,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,297,000 after purchasing an additional 160,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.80.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $234.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.65. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.89 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

