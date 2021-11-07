Ian Bickley Sells 3,000 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total transaction of $531,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ian Bickley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of Crocs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $838,050.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00.

CROX opened at $180.17 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $180.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.96.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Crocs by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Crocs by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Crocs by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

